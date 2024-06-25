GOSHEN - A Port Jervis man pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Monday to the attempted rape of a child.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, James Pospisil, 45, of Port Jervis, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree rape, a felony.

During the plea proceedings, Pospisil admitted that between Dec. 22, 2023 and Jan. 2, 2024, he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a child under 11.

When Pospisil is sentenced on Sept. 17, the People will recommend that he be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision,.

Beating death: Saugerties man convicted of manslaughter, other charges in 2022 attack

Pospisil also will be registered as a sex offender.

"This defendant's admitted conduct is a vile and unspeakable act of abuse of an innocent child," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "I hope that the significant sentence the defendant faces will provide a degree of closure to this victim, and will ensure that this defendant is unable to harm others."

Pospisil's attorney, James Pawliczek, said, "I have no comment at this time."

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Port Jervis man pleads guilty to attempted rape of a child