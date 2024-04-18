Port Huron Police warn of increase in scam calls

By the time the reports were made to police it was often too late to do anything.

In recent months, the Port Huron Police Department has seen an increase in scams convincing people to transfer their savings. Scammers have posed as law enforcement claiming a person could face arrest if they don't pay a fine. Other times they pose as a romantic partner who has an emergency medical expense or needs funds to travel to the United States.

In recent months these scammers have cost local residents more than $600,000 combined, according to the Port Huron Police Department.

"Once they have the money, it's often untraceable," Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan said. Even if a suspect is identified, Kerrigan said they are often in another country, making it difficult for local law enforcement to take any action against them.

Instead, the department is trying to raise awareness about the tactics scammers use in the hopes of preventing these kinds of crimes.

Kerrigan said one of the most common schemes has callers posing as federal law enforcement, calling to inform the person they need to pay off a debt or fine or face arrest.

In the past, such callers have demanded their targets pay fines using gift cards. Those calls are still common, but Kerrigan said an increasing number of scammers have been asking for payments in gold bars.

Regardless of the payment method, however, the tactics remain the same: create a sense of urgency that a payment must be made immediately to avoid trouble. It's also one of the first signs the scammer may not be who they claim to be.

"The IRS, the FBI, federal government or any law enforcement are never going to ask you for gift cards, prepaid cards, gold coins or cash," Kerrigan said. "They're never going to ask to meet in a parking lot to make that exchange."

Romance scams, in which a person poses as a romantic interest online, have also increased. They also sometimes ask for money, but Kerrigan said he's seen more cases of them asking for nude photographs, then blackmailing the victim by threatening to release them.

Community Outreach Officer Chris Baker said he is giving presentations to the elderly about these scams and how easily scammers can imitate law enforcement, but they can target individuals of all ages.

"I've personally seen 18 to 19 year-olds getting extorted," Baker said. "It doesn't matter how old you are."

With both types of scams, an easy way to confirm the person's identity is to ask to meet in person. Kerrigan said any actual police officer will be fine meeting at a police station.

One of the newest scams uses artificial intelligence to mimic a person's voice. Kerrigan said the department responded to a call from a family who reported their daughter had called them screaming in distress.

When the family was able to make contact with the daughter, however, she said she was fine and had not made any such call.

It was a single incident with no demand for money, but Port Huron Police have heard of incidents from other law enforcement agencies about AI being used to imitate a person's voice and demand a ransom.

"It's been that devious where you hear your child calling," Kerrigan said.

Anyone who has fallen victim to a scam can contact the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415. Kerrigan said officers can also verify if another law enforcement office is, in fact, attempting to contact a person if there is concern about a scam.

"It's never a good idea to give money or pictures to a person you've never met," Kerrigan said.

