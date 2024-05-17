The Port Huron Police Department is searching for a teenager who's been missing for a month.

Lonnie Smith, 15, was reportedly last seen at Port Huron High School on April 16. A news release announcing the search for Smith lists him as a runaway and states he is believed to have runaway to live with relatives in Detroit.

The release states Smith is a Black teen, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts can contact the police department at (810) 984-8415, or leave an anonymous tip to the capture line at (810) 987-6688.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron police search for teen who's been missing a month