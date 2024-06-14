Port Huron officer pleads guilty in drunk driving case

A Port Huron Police officer who reportedly showed up to work intoxicated has entered a guilty plea.

Thomas Rumley accepted the plea deal May 20 to a reduced charge of driving while visibly impaired. He was originally charged with operating while intoxicated.

Rumley was arrested after he reportedly showed up for work at the police department on May 3 visibly intoxicated. A probable cause affidavit states he admitted to drinking when questioned by a coworker, and that a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.11, over the legal driving limit of 0.08. Rumley reportedly admitted he had driven himself to work.

The Port Huron Police Department placed Rumley on administrative leave after he was arrested. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on the plea deal.

Rumley is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. June 27.

