Port Huron officer was arrested after allegedly showing up for work intoxicated

A Port Huron Police Department detective who was recently charged with drunk driving reportedly showed up for work intoxicated.

A probable cause affidavit states Thomas Rumley, 57, showed up to the Port Huron Police Department on May 3 at around 7:45 a.m. and appeared to be intoxicated.

Rumley reportedly admitted he had been drinking and agreed to take a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.11. In Michigan, the legal limit to drive is 0.08.

Rumley's officers then performed a field sobriety test which also indicated he was impaired. Two more breathalyzers each showed Rumley's blood alcohol content was 0.11.

The probable cause affidavit states Rumley had driven to the police department's office at 100 McMorran Blvd. and an officer found his vehicle in the parking lot. He was arrested and taken to St. Clair County jail until he was sober.

Rumley was arraigned Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and has been placed on paid administrative leave. He has been with the Port Huron Police Department for 22 years.

Defense attorney Douglas Gutscher, who is representing Rumley, was not available for comment Friday.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron officer charged with operating while intoxicated