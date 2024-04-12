In Port Hueneme, pregnant wife died by homicide; husband's death undetermined yet

Caution tape marks the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road in Port Hueneme close to the residence where two people were found dead March 16.

A pregnant woman's death in Port Hueneme last month was a homicide, but investigators have yet to determine whether her husband's death was homicide or suicide, authorities said Friday.

It's the first new information from the Port Hueneme Police on the couple's deaths, both of whom were affiliated with the Navy's Seabees, since shortly after the officers responded to the reports of gunshots March 16 at home in the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road.

Eva Berrueto-Gough, 22, and Ethan Gough, 21, were found dead inside the home, Port Hueneme police said in a news release. No other people were involved in their deaths, they added.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office told police Berrueto-Gough was shot mutliple times. Her baby also apparently died as a result of the wounds. A gift registry for Berrueto-Gough gave a May 11 due date for the baby.

Medical examiner's office personnel determined Gough died from a gunshot wound to the head and neck but investigators said they are awaiting crime lab testing to determine his manner of death, police said.

Shortly after the couple's deaths, police confirmed they had been married. A family member of the pregant woman said last month they two had been married about nine months.

More: 2 found dead in Port Hueneme

Gough was originally from Kansas while Berrueto-Gough was born and raised in Texas, military records from the Department of the Navy show. He was assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 4 in Port Hueneme. The branch's construction battalions are often referred to as Seabees.

Military records say Gough enlisted in the Navy in May 2020 and was from Kansas. He was assigned to Port Hueneme in 2022. He started his career as a student in Great Lakes, Illinois at the Recruit Training Command.

Navy officials said by email Burrueto-Gough was a reserve in Port Hueneme under the 1st Naval Construction Regiment. She was born in Houston where she lived until she moved to California last year, her cousin Carlos Berrueto previously said. He said he knew little about Gough and saw him for the first time in wedding photos.

Police said anyone with additional information about the incident can call Detective Sgt. Jesus Chavez at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org or 805-986-6615 or can make anonymous reports by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Hueneme woman's death a homicide but husband's undetermined yet