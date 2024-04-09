Port Hueneme library to stay closed until summer after December flooding

Although water remediation at the Ray D. Prueter Library in Port Hueneme has finished following December’s floods, the Ventura County Library system doesn’t anticipate reopening the building until summer.

Library Director Nancy Schram said it’ll take months to replace carpet, drywall, shelving and other items that were damaged when stormwater gushed into the front and back of the building.

There is some good news. Schram said the library was able to salvage the books that got wet.

The county was hit with torrential rainfall in the early morning of Dec. 21, which resulted in flooding throughout Oxnard and Port Hueneme that prompted evacuations.

Schram said the county is working to expedite the reopening of Port Hueneme’s only library.

“We had many people come by and say they’re surprised and disappointed it’s closed,” Schram said.

She did not know how much the remediation and rebuild would cost as the county is still working with its insurance adjustors.

Once the library opens, the county will begin a $1.54 million state grant-funded project to improve accessibility, security and sustainability. The revamp had been planned prior to the flooding but was put on hold as a result.

Schram expects the library to stay open during construction.

In Oxnard, officials also have plans to renovate libraries, which are run by the city.

Kathleen Ashmore, the city’s library manager, said staff is currently rearranging furniture and shelving at the downtown and south Oxnard branches to free up more space. The extra room will allow the libraries to host more events and programing.

There are also plans to improve network technology across the city's three branches to “catch up to modern technology,” Ashmore said. The third location is in the La Colonia neighborhood.

Ashmore didn't know when the buildings would be upgraded since the city is still in the early planning stage.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Port Hueneme library to stay closed until summer after winter floods