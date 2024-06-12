Port Everglades remains open amid flood warnings but fuel delivery disruption possible

With heavy rain shutting down a part of Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale and causing massive cancellations at the nearby international airport, can South Florida motorists expect fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations too?

A spokeswoman said Wednesday afternoon that Port Everglades, the pivotal fuel delivery and storage depot, remains open amid the torrential downpours that led the National Weather Service to warn of potentially "life threatening" flooding in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The port, however, said it is advising people to use caution because of higher waters in some areas. As for the delivery of fuel from its facilities, those operations are managed and owned by private companies located on its property and follow their own safety protocols and policies.

Heavy rain caused havoc on Thursday rush hour commute. Will the weather also disrupt fuel supplies at gasoline stations?

BREAKING: Flooding shuts down I-95 southbound in Broward County ahead of rush hour

In April 2023, a once-in-a-century rainstorm over a more than 24-hour period flooded port property and disrupted gasoline deliveries for about a week. That resulted in long gasoline lines reminiscent of the early 1970s oil embargo across the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Will downpours in Broward County lead to South Florida gas shortages?