Port of Decatur welcomes new towboat

May 3—Employees of Parker Towing, family, friends and Decatur residents gathered at the Port of Decatur on Thursday morning to welcome its new top of the line towboat, the M/V Johnny E. Holt, with a christening ceremony.

"We wanted a new, more modern, very efficient, very clean towboat, and it's going to be working exclusively here in Decatur," said Tim Parker Jr., chairman of Parker Towing's board of directors.

The new vessel, a twin-screw towboat 60 feet long and 24 feet wide, was designed by SeaCraft Design and built by Serodino Inc. in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It's a replacement for the Mary Ethel, which moved barges in and out of the port for over 50 years, and comes with cutting edge safety features and double the horsepower.

Named in honor of Johnny Holt, a 35-year-employee and senior port engineer for Parker Towing, the new vessel is critical for Decatur's economic and industrial development.

"Johnny has been married to Connie Holt for 38 years, a partnership that's stood the test of time just like his dedication to Parker Towing," according to Parker Towing. "As the M/V Johnny E. Holt navigates the waters, it's more than just a vessel — it's a symbol of Johnny's journey, his impact on the maritime community, and the values he brings to everything he does: integrity, resilience, and a commitment to doing things right."

Ahead of the ceremony, attendees young and old were invited to tour the new boat. American flags hung from guardrails along the vessel's three decks, and its pristine red-white-and-blue paint scheme glistened underneath the warm sun. A gentle breeze off the water provided curious observers some relief.

"This is a major hub of economic activity for the state," said Tim Parker III, president and CEO of Parker Towing, in a welcoming speech. "A lot of industry is located here, and it's because of the Tennessee River.

"The waterway industry is the most fuel-efficient mode of transportation there is. It's the safest mode of transportation there is, and it's the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation there is. So, this is something we're proud to be a part of, and we're proud to introduce this new boat to the area."

The Rev. Chase Ackerman, of St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur, in keeping with tradition, presented a ship's Bible to the vessel's captain, Al Kirschbaum.

Afterward, Ackerman, who served eight years in the Navy, said learning about the new vessel opened his eyes to a world that most people don't think about.

"It's a good reminder of the people who work to make our world go round that we just don't really recognize or see," he said. "And so, to be able to a part of that and to be able to be on the water is really exciting for me."

Connie Holt had the honor of breaking a champagne bottle against the ship. The third swing was the charm. Then, Kirschbaum and his crew lined up on the starboard side for photos.

"It's an excellent boat," said Kirschbaum, who's worked at the Port of Decatur since 1998. "It's got all the bells and whistles that you need as far as safety for navigating — searchlights, radios, etc. — and the engines have really good horsepower. The reliability is one of the huge parts, too."

Tuscaloosa-based Parker Towing purchased the Port of Decatur from Decatur Transit Co. in 2014. Kirschbaum said the family-owned company cares deeply for their employees and customers.

"The Port of Decatur is very important to us," said Parker Jr. "It's the heartbeat of a lot of economic and vessel activity here. We have a lot of jobs in Decatur that are dependent on the Tennessee River.

"The future is good. There's a lot of development going on around here. A certain percentage of the new industry that locates here will want to use the river — not all of them, but some of them will — and we're just one of the tools in your toolbox for economic and industrial development."

