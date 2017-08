HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas reported "minor damage" from tropical storm Harvey and its authorities are now expecting the navigation channel to reopen after a survey by the Corp of Engineers is completed, its spokeswoman Patricia Cardenas told Reuters on Saturday.

The port closed on Thursday in preparation for Harvey, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Andrew Hay)