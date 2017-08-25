Port of Corpus Christi closed as Texas braces for hurricane

(Reuters) - The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas has been shut down in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, the port said in a release on Thursday.

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) has increased its hurricane readiness to 'Port Condition One,' the release said. Condition One means the port is officially closed for vessels to sail in and out, said Patricia Cardenas, a PCCA spokeswoman.

Harvey rapidly intensified on Thursday spinning into the potentially biggest hurricane to hit the mainland United States in 12 years and taking aim at the heart of nation's oil refining industry.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Ruthy Munoz in Houston; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)