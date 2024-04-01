Port City United faces uncertain future as leaders debate program’s effectiveness

In the wake of a recent shooting, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners appears at odds over the fate Port City United, a county-funded initiative aimed at curbing community violence.

During Monday’s board meeting, commissioners expressed varying views about the effectiveness of the initiative and whether it should continue to be funded.

The discussion came after County Manager Chris Coudriet recounted the county’s actions following the shooting and subsequent charges against a Port City United employee.

About the shooting

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, Wilmington police responded to shots fired in the 1300 block of Greenfield Street in the Houston Moore community. One victim was located at the scene, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Stephen Michael Barnett, a now former supervisor for mediation and outreach with Port City United, was arrested on Monday, March 25 and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Virgil Olivaria, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder on Tuesday, March 26. Olivaria also faces charges of assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

Barnett was allegedly the driver of a vehicle that was used to take Olivaria away from the scene of the shooting, according to an arrest warrant issued on March 25.

“The circumstances surrounding this event have been challenging for everyone in our community as well as members of our organization,” Coudriet said.

How the county responded

He noted that he had Barnett placed on administrative immediately following the incident, and he was dismissed after he was arrested.

“Because of the seriousness of this incident, I made the decision last Tuesday to administratively suspend the operations of mediation and outreach,” he said, adding that the staff was placed on paid administrative leave.

“I cannot explain why this tragic event happened and unfolded the way that it did,” Coudriet said.

The unit includes 10 positions, including the one Barnett had been serving in. The cost is $18,218 per bi-weekly pay period, Coudriet said.

The two remaining units – PCU Connect and the community resource coordinators – continue operating.

Coudriet said the current director, Rashad Gattison, has been “a steadfast leader” who has been working to ensure his team has the support it needs.

What commissioners are saying

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield spoke in support of the work being done by Port City United.

The mediation and outreach coordinators, also known as violence interrupters, are doing dangerous and important work, he said.

“I want everyone in this room to imagine yourself in that role,” Barfield said.

He also reminded residents that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He said he’s talked to people who believe Barnett will probably be exonerated and that the county should not have dismissed as quickly as it did.

“They have really brought a sense of wholeness and peace to our community,” he said about the work the interrupters are doing. “The department itself has done a tremendous job.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dane Scalise, who’s already been outspoken on the issue, said now is the time to determine whether the program is doing what it should and whether the public is getting a good return on its investment.

He noted that a discussion about the future of Port City United was inevitable because at least part of the funding won’t be available at the end of this year.

“Our brand – Port City United – has taken some pretty significant hits,” Scalise said, pointing to the firing of its first director. In that instance, the previous director was accused of using county resources for private use.

With this latest incident, he said, “I do not feel good about the safety we are providing with the policy we have in place.”

Saying he doesn’t think the program is doing what it was intended to do, he called on the board to review whether it should continue to be funded.

“We cannot continue on this current course,” Scalise said.

Vice Chairwoman LeAnn Pierce said she also has concerned about funding. And she questioned the use of violence interrupters as a job title.

She said she’d like the board to have further discussions about the budget and whether some facets of the program are worth keeping.

Finally, Commissioner Rob Zapple pointed to data provided to the board about the mediation and outreach unit.

He said they’d responded to 52 interventions and handled 1,741 cases since July 2023.

“Clearly, there is some good happening here within our community,” he said. “We have one very unfortunate and miserable tragedy that has happened here.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: New Hanover County Commissioners discuss future of Port City United