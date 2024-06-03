Port Chester man who sexually abused two Rye teens sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Port Chester man apologized in a letter Monday for his "grotesque, abhorrent and perverse" actions before being sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls in a pair of random attacks last year in Rye.

Richard Olmino, 22, even offered in the letter to pay for any therapy the victims might need and said he hopes one day to be an advocate against sexual violence.

Both victims were identified in Westchester County Court by their initials and had earlier told state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty that they hope Olmino learns from what he put them through and turns his life around. But they also excoriated him for what the older victim called his lack of mercy as he sought his "five minutes of desire."

Richard Olmino appears in Rye City Court on June 27, 2023. Olmino was sentenced in Westchester County Court on June 3, 2024, to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls in separate attacks in Rye in June 2023.

The sentence was negotiated when Olmino pleaded guilty in April to first-degree criminal sex act and first-degree sexual abuse. He attacked an 18-year-old on Playland Parkway on June 3, exactly one year before sentencing, and on June 23 he began sexually assaulting a 16-year-old jogger in Rye Town Park before a security guard chased him away when he heard the girl's screams.

In that case, Olmino left his cell phone behind leading to his arrest within days. He was initially charged only in the second case but a DNA match linking him to the first attack led to his indictment for both crimes.

Olmino still faces criminal sex act and strangulation charges in Suffolk County related to a July 2022 incident in East Hampton when he allegedly forced a woman into sexual contact while wrapping his hands around her throat.

The older Rye victim said she was heading home from her last high school prom, on a route she walked and ran thousands of times and where she never felt unsafe. But it was late and no one else was around and as Olmino approached she began "choking on my own fear" as she realized there was no one around - a fear she had never felt before - as she had no one there to protect, defend or save her.

"I’ve never felt fear like I did in that moment," she said in her victim impact statement. "I had no other option. The only way I was going to survive was by freezing. I could not out-run you, I could not fight back – because I was just an 18-year-old girl facing a desperate monster."

She labeled the attack "monstrous" and "heinous" but said it would not break her and called Olmino "a coward, hiding in a shell of a man too afraid to confront his demons."

The younger victim said she was actually glad Olmino had not attacked someone else that night because another young woman might not have had the same strength she has to overcome what he did to her. She said she would never let Olmino's poor decision define her life and told him he "will forever be known for his actions."

"No matter how caring you are, how kind you are, or how compassionate you are, you are only as good as your worst moment, and you will always be the person who robbed me of my innocence, made me question my faith in people, doubt my feelings, self-awareness, self-worth, and made it nearly impossible to trust anyone," she told Olmino. "I hope you succumb to the fact that you are inferior."

Assistant District Attorney Mollie O'Rourke said Olmino had preyed on the victims and deserved a lengthy prison term for trying "to extinguish the very best part of these girls."

Olmino wrote that he was hopeful the sentencing would be a new beginning for him and that he would "one day be a force of good for society." But he was not ready to express any of those sentiments out loud, having his lawyer Lynda Visco, read the letter for him.

He wrote of spending months following his arrest believing that his crimes were the result of childhood trauma and a dysfunctional upbringing before a "pang of guilt" hit him and he accepted that "I alone am to blame for my actions."

He would be "eternally grateful" if his victims and community forgave him, he wrote, but understood "this is a selfish ask of me." He said he has a renewed closeness to God and will use his faith to pursue good. "I do not view my life as hopeless," he wrote.

In imposing the 15-year prison term and 20 years of post-release supervision, McCarty said there was no need for him to lecture Olmino because his victims had done that so eloquently.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault of 2 Rye teens