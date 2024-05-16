Port of Bandon reopens newly renovated facilities

May 16—The Port of Bandon held a pair of ribbon cutting ceremonies last weekend, as some newly upgraded facilities were finally opened to the public ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and the popular Jet Boat Racing event coming to the area.

Members of the Port of Bandon's Board of Commissioners spoke alongside Port Staff, while representatives of multiple collaborating organizations came together to celebrate the huge step forward for the Port. The project was a combined effort of not only the Port and City of Bandon, but the Oregon State Marine Board, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Coos County Commissioners.

Speeches from the Reg Pullen, president of the Port's Board of Commissioners, and Port Manager Jeff Griffin, were followed by refreshments and celebration of the new launch ramp and marina's reopening.

These developments were funded primarily through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and other development grants, through which the City was able to secure upwards of $9 million for the massive project, including $2.8 from ARPA.

The funds went toward replacing the docks in the marina, which had required an immense amount of maintenance after 40 years of use. The marina has now expanded to hold up to 85 boats. It is also outfitted with a new kayak launch and has improved handicap accessibility.

The other major re-opening was the Port's new launch ramp, which is now open for those towing their boats to the area. For the first time since development began back in September 2022, both facilities are open to public and ready for use.

The City and Port of Bandon are proud to have newly redeveloped facilities ready for the warmer months. These major improvements are made with the goal of bringing economic invigoration to an intrinsically coastal community.

Those looking for fishing, crabbing, or just old-fashioned fun out on the water can now get their boats back out there. The Port of Bandon encourages everyone to use the newly renovated gateways to the ocean, and to enjoy the benefits that only Bandon can bring.