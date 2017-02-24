The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Makes 680 HP, 626 Lb-Ft of Torque

From Road & Track

Ready to have your hybrid sedan prejudices blown right out your earholes? Feast your eyes on the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Yep, that's a plug-in hybrid four-door that makes 680 horses and sprints from zero to 60 in 3.2 seconds. Holy smokes.

The newest, fastest Panamera pairs a 550-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a 136 hp electric motor atttached by an electric clutch actuator. With a total output of 626 lb.-ft. of torque, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid becomes the second most powerful Porsche production car ever built, surpassed only by the 918 Spyder.

Driving Porsche's lightning quick-shifting eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and putting the power to all four wheels, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid maxes out at 192 mph. Driven more conservatively, Porsche says the hybrid muscle-sedan will offer up to 31 miles of all-electric driving range, though official EPA fuel economy and range estimates are not yet available.

In addition to rip-roaring performance, the maximum Panamera offers all the luxuries available in that model. The Turbo S E-Hybrid comes in regular and Executive size, the latter sporting a wheelbase extended by 5.9 inches (the added weight of which will drop your 0-60 time to a still-respectable 3.3 seconds). Multi-mode air suspension offers comfort and performance settings, while Porsche's ceramic composite brakes, Dynamic Chassis Control Sport with Porsche Torque Vectoring, and Sport Chrono packages all come standard. The long-wheelbase Executive model adds rear-axle steering.

The 14.1-kWh battery powering the hybrid half of the drivetrain can be fully charged in 12 hours using a standard 120V household outlet, dropping to less than three hours using the optional onboard 7.2 kW quick-charger and a 240V connection.

The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at $184,400, while the Executive adds slightly more than $10,000 to the tag. Both models will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, reaching US dealers toward the end of 2017.

