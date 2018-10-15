Porsche Panamera GTS Returns with Driver-Focused Goodies, Twin-Turbo V-8

From Car and Driver

Porsche's versatile GTS designation returns to the Panamera for 2019 as the sixth trim level in the hierarchy, joining the Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, 4S, Panamera Turbo, and the Turbo S E-Hybrid. For the first time, the GTS also can be had as a Sport Turismo wagon, but unlike the other Panamera trim levels, the GTS is not offered as a stretched-wheelbase Executive sedan.

V-8 Bragging Rights

Whereas the 4S uses a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6, the GTS gets the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, just like the Turbo models. The GTS V-8's 455 horsepower, however, is closer to the output of the V-6 (440 horses in the 4S) than it is to the 550 ponies from the Turbo's V-8. Similarly, the GTS torque figure of 457 lb-ft, while 52 lb-ft beyond that of the 4S, is 110 lb-ft shy of the Turbo.

According to Porsche's factory-stated zero-to-60-mph times, the GTS at 3.9 seconds shaves 0.1 second compared to the 4S with its optional launch control (which is standard on the GTS), but the GTS is 0.5 second behind the Turbo. All of those results likely involve a fair bit of sandbagging on Porsche's part, however, considering that we achieved a 3.6-second zero-to-60-mph time with a 4S and 3.0 seconds with a Turbo.

Given enough wide-open road-such as, say, an unrestricted autobahn-the GTS can reach 181 mph (179 for the Sport Turismo), Porsche says, just outpacing the 4S at 179 mph but falling short of the Turbo's 190 mph.

Other GTS Goodies

The GTS's 4.0-liter V-8 mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Air springs and adaptive dampers (Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management, or PASM) are standard but feature a custom calibration for the GTS and a 0.4-inch-lower ride height. Compared with those in the 4S, the GTS brake rotors are larger, at 15.4 inches in front and 14.4 inches at the rear. The GTS also comes standard with a Sport Exhaust system and the Sport Chrono package.

The GTS exterior features Porsche's Sport Design package with black exterior trim, 20-inch Panamera Design wheels, and black exhaust outlets. The interior is swathed in black microsuede (including the heated sport steering wheel) with aluminum accents. An optional GTS Interior package brings GTS logos on the front seatbacks, contrast stitching, and a red- or white-faced tachometer.

The GTS starts at $129,350. That's as compared to $104,050 for a Panamera 4S and $151,050 for the Turbo. A GTS Sport Turismo runs $135,550. Both body styles arrive in dealerships this summer.

