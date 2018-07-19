Porsche Panamera GTS, 718 Cayman T, 911 Speedster VINs Registered

If these filings are accurate, then Porsche has been keeping some closely held secrets from the motoring world.

Filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that Porsche has three new models coming to the United States for the 2019 model year, and two of them are vehicles with no previous evidence about their arrival. The information came from Vehicle Identification Number details that Porsche submitted to NHTSA, and Auto Guide discovered the reports.

Sports coupe fans can apparently look forward to the 718 Cayman T, which likely brings the idea behind the 911 Carrera T to its smaller sibling. Full details aren't yet clear, but Auto Guide reports that the listing shows the model using a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine but doesn't specify the output. In addition, the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) shows 3,649 pounds (1,655 kilograms), instead of 3,715 pounds (1,685 kg) for the regular 718 Cayman.

Here's What Is Coming Soon From Porsche:

Porsche Reports High Volume Of Taycan Orders⠀Porsche 911 Speedster Spied Looking Speedy Around The Nürburgring

If the Cayman T follows its big brother's lead, the model might also come with sporty touches as standard. For example, all 911 Ts get features like Porsche Active Suspension Management, sports exhaust, a shorter gearshift, and shorter gearbox ratios. Rear-wheel steering is an option, too.

The NHTSA VIN listing also mentions a new Panamera GTS and Panamera Sport Turismo GTS but provides absolutely no details about them, including what engine the variants use.

The GTS was available in the previous-gen Panamera as the ultimate naturally aspirated version and sat just below the Panamera Turbo in the lineup. Given this history, the new one likely uses a more potent version of the existing biturbo 3.0-liter V6 with output somewhere between the Panamera 4S' 434 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and the Panamera Turbo's 542 hp (405 kW), which is a big gap for the new GTS slot into.

Porsche 911 Speedster Uncovered Spy Photos More