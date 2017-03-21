The New Porsche 911 GT3 Isn't All About Lap Times

From Road & Track

Porsche's GT department is changing its tune. Where it previously abandoned the purist-favorite manual transmission for a quicker-shifting PDK, it's now embracing the old school once again.

The GT department, led by Andreas Preuninger, isn't giving up on customers who chase tenths of a second on track, but it's putting in huge effort into winning back the hearts of purists. The manual transmission is back in the GT3, and it signals a big shift at the company.

"We are taking a lot of care about the driving emotion," said Preuninger, in an interview with Road & Track. "Not so much stubbornly, seriously, German-ly chasing lap time, lap time, lap time," he said with a mock stern voice. "At least, that's not my intention anymore."

This is a philosophy that was born from the critically acclaimed–and commercially successful–manual-equipped Cayman GT4 and the 911 R. These two helped Preuninger realize that there are customers for old-school purist cars.

What isn't new for Porsche, though, is the fact that this new GT3 represents a subtle, but noticeable evolution over the car it replaces. The biggest change is the engine, which doesn't seem all that different on paper, but is actually a significant update over the previous GT3's motor.

The engine is an evolution of the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six used in the 911 GT3 RS, which itself is a stroked version of the last GT3's motor. This new motor is actually largely similar to those used in current 911 race cars, including the brand-new RSR.

It makes 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque with a redline of 9000 rpm, which is the same for manual- and PDK-equipped cars. One of the biggest changes is a new, rigid valvetrain that doesn't use hydraulic lifters that's simpler than before, and interestingly, is less stiff than a conventional unit. This lack of stiffness means there's less resistance to turn the camshaft, which Preuninger says frees up eight horsepower.

Since there are no hydraulic actuators, the valves only need to be adjusted once, when the engine is built. Otherwise they're good for life. This valvetrain also requires less oil pressure and oil volume to run. Preuninger says the previous GT3's 3.8-liter unit requires 120 liters of oil circulating per minute. This new motor only requires 70 liters per minute, meaning there's more power to go to the tires.

For this motor, Preuninger and his team also developed a new intake system, a new oil pump, motorsports-inspired piston rings–made out of what Preuninger calls "Star Trek material"–and coated cylinder sleeves. All of this was done to improve throttle response, low- and mid-range torque and reduce inertia

"This engine for me, hands down, is maybe the best Porsche street engine ever made," said Preuninger.

Even counting the Carrera GT?

"That would be a close second" Preuninger says with a smile. "The immediacy of this engine is absolutely mind-boggling. From 2000 rpm all the way up to 9000 rpm, it's just a brute."

