Pornhub to cut off access in Kentucky once new law goes into effect July 15

Pornhub, the No. 1 provider of online pornography, will no longer operate in Kentucky starting next month, when a new law requiring age verification to access adult content will take effect.

Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, confirmed Thursday it will block access in the state.

The new Kentucky law requires online pornography providers to verify people accessing the sites are 18 by requiring users to submit proof of identification, like a government ID. Pornhub has also withdrawn from other states like Texas that have enacted similar laws.

Commonwealth users were greeted with a message telling them "You will lose access to Pornhub in 26 days" when they attempted to access the site Thursday.

Rather than have a government agency enforce the law, the new Kentucky relies on lawsuits from people injured by a lack of age verification for enforcement. Parents of minors who access porn could sue the company for damages of up to $10,000 each time a minor accesses pornography if the provider did not verify age.

The idea for the bill started with Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington. His bill failed to gain traction but Sen. Gex Willams, R-Verona, added the proposal to a different bill via a last-minute floor amendment. The bill passed unanimously and was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear in early April.

Aylo, Pornhub's parent company, said in a statement to The Courier Journal that it supports age verification but that should take place on individual devices rather than via across-the-board regulations.

"The technology to accomplish this exists today," the statement said.

Nationwide trend

Kentucky is not the only state to have adopted such a law: 18 states have passed similar statutes, according to the Free Speech Coalition, an industry association. Those include many of Kentucky's neighbors: Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Virginia.

But pornography companies have fought back. Just this week, they filed a lawsuit to block Indiana's law from taking effect next month.

The groups had also sued to block a similar Texas law. But earlier this year the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the law does not violate the First Amendment. The groups have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Critics of the bills have raised concerns about privacy and censorship.

Consumers do not want to provide porn websites with their personal information, said Mike Stabile, the director of public policy for the Free Speech Coalition.

"This is information about your sex and sexuality ... If it becomes public, you can lose your job, right? You can lose your marriage. You can be publicly shamed," Stabile said.

The law specifically says porn websites should not retain identifying information connected to the age verification process. Companies that do retain the information can be fined up to $1,000 for each 24-hour period the information is retained.

Stabile also said people will find other ways to access porn without providing age verification, and that could drive people toward dangerous or illegal purveyors of pornography.

"There are tons of pirate sites," Stabile said. "They're pushing people into spaces where they're more likely to find predators, where they're more likely to see illegal content, you know, on sites that might be hosting revenge porn or might be hosting child sex abuse material."

But supporters of the bill say it does not infringe on First Amendment rights and will protect children.

"It’s about protecting kids. The bill does not infringe on free speech at all," said David Walls, the executive director of the Family Foundation in Kentucky, a Christian advocacy group. He noted that people wanting to access pornography can simply provide the required age verification and that the bill includes privacy protections for adult users.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Can you still access Pornhub in Kentucky?