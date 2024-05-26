Porcher 'P.T.' Taylor remembered for a life of 'profound contributions' to Petersburg

Col. Porcher L. Taylor Jr., shown in this Progress-Index photo from 2013, wore many hats in the communities of Petersburg and Virginia State University. Taylor died Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the age of 98.

PETERSBURG — City leaders are remembering Col. Porcher L. Taylor Jr. as a “true community leader” who made “profound contributions” to not just his country but also to his community.

Taylor, known around Petersburg by the initials "P.T.," died Sunday morning, city officials announced. He was 98.

"Throughout his life and career, Colonel Taylor exemplified the values of dedication, excellence, and service," the city said in its announcement. "He served as a positive role model for the youth of Petersburg, inspiring them to strive for success and make meaningful contributions to society."

He was. the city said, "a true community leader."

“Colonel Taylor's legacy is one of a well-lived life marked by profound contributions to Petersburg and beyond," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

A Florida native, Taylor served in the Navy during World War II, seeing action in the Pacific Theater for three years. After his discharge, he enrolled at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama on the G.I Bill.

He was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, and was deployed during the Korean Conflict as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1971, during the Vietnam War, Taylor became the first African American promoted to the rank of Army colonel at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

He wound up serving a total of 28 years in the armed services, 25 of them with the Army. He also was one of a few men to see action in three wars.

He received his master's degree in 1961 from then-Virginia State College, and was the first Black student to earn a doctorate from the University of South Carolina. He continued to serve VSU as director of counseling and then as vice president for student affairs.

During that time, Taylor was active in the Petersburg community. He was a former chairman of the Petersburg School Board and for many years was the driving force behind the Downtown Churches United's Walk Against Hunger, which was later named in his honor.

On the subject of honors, Taylor received many during his lifetime − the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He was also presented with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, an honor he shares with former President Gerald Ford and former astronaut Neil Armstrong.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Colonel Taylor for his endless contributions that have made Petersburg a better place for all,” Parham said in the city statement. “May his spirit of commitment and compassion continue to inspire us.”

Taylor is surived by his wife, Ann, and his children and grandchildren. Memorial services have not yet been announced.

