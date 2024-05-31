Popular urban exploration TikToker, known for climbing cranes and other structures like the Milwaukee Art Museum, charged with felony

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man who runs a popular TikTok page, @Urbex.Tarzan, where he attempts dangerous acts, including climbing a crane, has been charged with a felony by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Guillermo Leflore was charged Thursday with criminal trespass to energy provider property and misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Milwaukee police had been conducting multiple investigations into Leflore trespassing at different locations throughout the city, according to a criminal complaint, and those investigations are ongoing.

Prosecutors said Thursday's charges are two trespass incidents that Leflore is being accused of committing.

Leflore trespassed into a We Energies power plant in the Menomonee Valley at 1035 W. Canal St. on Dec. 9, according to the complaint, which was captured on surveillance footage. He also climbed onto the roof of a Hop Streetcar downtown on May 10, the complaint states.

Police said Leflore was previously arrested for entering a Marquette University construction site, climbing up the crane and fleeing police. He was charged with two misdemeanors related to that incident on May 9.

Leflore was interviewed anonymously by WISN-TV on March 27 shortly after he climbed to the top of the Calatrava wings at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

"The best part of it was seeing the wings up close," Leflore said in his interview.

"For me, I really just want to get people off their phones and back outside exploring the world," he said. "I kind of climbed everything else I wanted to climb in the city.

"So I needed something new, something fresh, something different. And I decided to go with the art museum.

"Concerned? I mean, it's always in the back of my head, but, you know, it's worth it for me. It's worth it. I'm OK with the consequences," he said.

"Now, due to TikTok actually, urbex has become a kind of a trend."

Urbex or urban exploration is what Leflore specializes in. He goes to abandoned or dangerous places and films his adventures. His TikTok page has over 7,500 followers. A video of him atop a crane received over 1 million views.

Leflore told investigators he runs the TikTok page and identified himself at the We Energies plant, according to the complaint. He said he also entered the steam tunnels downtown through a removable manhole cover. He listed off a number of places he has trespassed, including the former Grand Avenue Mall, the top of Carbon Steak and the Milwaukee City Hall Clock Tower.

Leflore was arrested again on Wednesday. Police said he surrendered without incident but not before kissing his grandmother on the forehead, who asked him what the police wanted. Leflore responded, it's “about that stuff," according to police. He had an initial appearance scheduled for May 31 and is in custody of the Milwaukee County Jail. A permanent attorney is not yet listed.

