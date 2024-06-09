Popular Tuscola candy shop reconstruction to close street downtown

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a place many people across Central Illinois know and love. Flesor’s Candy Kitchen is known for its sweet treats, and the family is hoping a major construction project can keep it that way for years to come.

Flesor’s is looking much different on the inside already. Crews are working on improving its structural support. Soon, part of their building will be demolished.

The restaurant will continue serving customers throughout this construction, but parts of the street will be closed off starting on Monday. Flesor’s Co-Owner Devon Flesor Story said it is a necessary step for the business to carry on well into the future.

“Our little, little town in east-central Illinois, population 4,500, only has a couple downtown blocks,” she said. “And our store, Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, is at the heart of our downtown.”

It’s a common theme across Central Illinois: buildings are getting older and needing some work.

“There are so many little downtowns across our country that have become ghost towns,” Flesor Story said.

Town squares are deteriorating while people continue to run businesses. Flesor’s Candy Kitchen in Douglas County is no different. Flesor Story said her building was built in 1871.

“So, not surprising that we have a few problems,” she said, “but our problems really are enormous.”

Earlier this spring, she realized repairs were unavoidable in order to keep the business running.

“Brick walls will be removed and old rotten wooden beams will be removed, and then steel ones will take their place,” Flesor Story said.

Improvements will continue on Tuesday when the second floor will be reconstructed, and part of downtown will be blocked to make it happen. It’s a short-term adjustment to keep this pillar of Tuscola standing.

Cindy Pringle owns The Vault Art Gallery down the street, and has been a fan of the candy kitchen since she moved to town.

“We’ve been coming there since that time, and we just love Flesor’s,” she said. “It’s like I’ve got to have Flesor’s chocolates all the time, and I love their ice cream and their food. It’s a really special place.”

Pringle said it also helps bring traffic to other businesses.

“They’re critical to our survival, too,” she said. “Yeah, Flesor’s is really kind of the heart of the community here.”

When Flesor Story found out improvements would have a $250,000 price tag, she turned to the community for help. They were able to secure a loan and they’ve gotten almost $60,000 to help with repairs so far.

“We have received checks and GoFundMe contributions from all over the country, really,” Flesor Story said. “And that’s been so terrific, and we say, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you to every person who’s contributed.”

Flesor Story said she is thankful for all the support because not many 150-year-old buildings get to see new life these days.

“That’s sad. It’s really sad,” she said. “So we don’t want that to happen. We want this building to last beyond our lifetimes.”

