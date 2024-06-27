Popular Thai restaurant sold, temporarily closes; new restaurant set to open

A popular Thai restaurant in Kettering has new owners.

The current owners of Thai Table, located at 5841 Far Hills Avenue, announced in a social media post Thursday that they decided to sell the restaurant to new owners who will “bring their own vision and passion to the restaurant.”

“Our last day as the current owners and our staff will be this Sunday,” the restaurant said. “Following a brief break, the new owners and their crew will take over and continue serving you with the same dedication and love for Thai cuisine.”

>> Walgreens to close underperforming stores

The exact reopening date has not yet been announced.

The current owners also said they will be opening a new restaurant, Thai Village, which is planned to open by the end of August at the Former Corelife Eatery building off of Wilmington Pike.

For the latest updates, you can follow the restaurant’s Facebook page here.

Big Changes for Thai Table! We have some important news to share with you. After much consideration, we have decided to... Posted by Thai Table on Thursday, June 27, 2024



