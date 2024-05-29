Popular SLO hiking trail to temporarily close this summer. Here’s what’s happening

A popular San Luis Obispo trail is expected to temporarily close next month for maintenance and repairs.

According to a city news release, the Ranger Service will temporarily close the main trail out of the Marsh Street trailhead at Cerro San Luis — commonly referred to as Madonna mountain — starting June 3.

It is expected to last “a couple of weeks,” according to the release.

During the closure, the city said staff will repair uneven trail surfaces, remove rocks and improve drainage around the trail to help prevent future erosion.

A view from a trail on Cerro San Luis looks out over San Luis Obispo.

It is all part of a larger project aimed at maintaining and improving the trail system within the Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve, according to the release.

“Ranger staff have been working on maintenance and improvement projects on Carriage Road and Lemon Grove Loop since April, and more improvements are planned once this temporary closure is complete,” the release said. “Staff anticipate all work to be completed by the end of summer.”

Hikers will still have access to Cerro San Luis during the closure. According to the release, a detour will be made available to hikers via the Lemon Grove Loop throughout construction.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to improve our trail system and provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience,” the release said.

Trail users were encouraged to check slorangers.org for the latest updates on trail closures.

A view of Cal Poly from the top of Cerro San Luis on March 25, 2022.