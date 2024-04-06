Popular Sedgwick County playground will close Monday for repairs. When could it reopen?

The Sunrise Boundless Playscape at Sedgwick County Park will close Monday, April 8, for up to two weeks while crews replace its rubber surface.

The turf developed wrinkles in response to “a weather-related issue this winter,” the county said in a release Friday. The installation contractor will replace the surface at no cost to the county, a spokesperson told The Eagle.

“Once the replacement is complete, it will take 48 hours to fully dry and cure,” the release said. “When the playground is ready to reopen, the Sedgwick County Parks Department will notify the public on Sedgwick County’s website and social media platforms.”

The 1.5-acre outdoor play area opened in 2008 and underwent a $150,000 renovation in 2019.

Sunrise Boundless Playscape Courtesy of Sedgwick County