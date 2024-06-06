Popular sandwich shop celebrates new Columbus location with fundraiser, looking for staff

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its fourth location in Columbus June 12, near the Publix at Old Town.

Franchise owners Laura Huff, Elizabeth Knight and John McDonald plan to hold a fundraiser along with the opening at 8100 Veterans Parkway from June 12 to June 16. The fundraiser will support The Exceptional Way, according to a news release.

A special fundraising coupon will be distributed through grassroots efforts prior to the opening, allowing customers to contribute at least $3 to The Exceptional Way in exchange for a regular sub. Customers who visit the sandwich shop must have a coupon to take advantage of the deal.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 8100 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia on June 12, 2024. Franchise owners Laura Huff, Elizabeth Knight and John McDonald are having a grand opening and fundraiser from June 12 to June 16 to support The Exceptional Way. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Fundraising for charitable causes is a priority for the restaurant, according to the release, with the chain having raised more than $135 million since 2010 for local charities across the country.

The chain raised more than $25 million for more than 200 local charities in its 14th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving this past March.

The new location is part of the larger development across from Old Town that is anchored by Publix, which opened in December 2023.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 8100 Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia on June 12, 2024. Franchise owners Laura Huff, Elizabeth Knight and John McDonald are having a grand opening and fundraiser from June 12 to June 16 to support The Exceptional Way. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Other tenants in Old Town Marketplace will include restaurants, hair and nail salons, and a chiropractic clinic among other businesses.

Jersey Mike’s is currently hiring employees for the shop. Candidates are invited to apply on its careers website.