Popular San Francisco nightclub Temple to close

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popular San Francisco nightclub Temple is preparing to shut its doors in May, according to a letter to staff that was obtained by KRON4.

Temple has been open since 2007 at its location at 540 Howard St. in the SoMa neighborhood. It cited economic factors for its closure.

“For the last several months Temple Nightclub has experienced financial difficulties due

to economic changes within our industry. In the past years we have taken action to

adapt to this new market with new processes. Unfortunately, this action has not resulted

in increased profitability,” the letter said.

The closure will result in 86 layoffs, according to the notice. Those employees include bar staff, VIP servers, security and more.

The club’s last day of operation will be May 25.

Temple is overseen by Zen Compound, which runs venues in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver. Temple is its flagship location.

KRON4 reached out to Temple for comment and did not receive a response.

