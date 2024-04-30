Popular Pittsburgh-area wedding venue sold, leaves some couples scrambling to find new space

A popular place for weddings and events in the Pittsburgh area for more than 25 years has suddenly been sold to an automotive group.

The Chadwick in Wexford was recently sold, leaving couples with a 2025 wedding booked at the event space looking for another option.

“I just feel like we are starting from square one all over again,” a bride told Channel 11.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6:15 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann speaks with brides who say they’re left scrambling to find an alternate venue and coordinate with other vendors.

