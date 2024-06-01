Popular Oregon fire lookout slated for rebuild after burning in 2020 wildfire

Bolan Mountain Lookout in southern Oregon is set to be rebuilt after it was destroyed in the Slater Fire in 2020.

One of Oregon’s more popular mountaintop fire lookouts is set to be rebuilt after it was destroyed in the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

Bolan Mountain Fire Lookout, located just above the Oregon-California state line near Cave Junction, will be restored by the Siskiyou Mountain Club in partnership with Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, the groups said Thursday.

Perched on 6,269 foot summit with sweeping views of the Siskiyou Mountains and even to the coast, Bolan was one of the structures burned in the Slater Fire. The fire burned 125,000 acres and destroyed over 200 homes.

Bolan Mountain Lookout in southern Oregon was destroyed by the Slater Fire.

“Slater impacted a lot of people,” Scott Blower, district manager for the Wild Rivers Ranger District, said in a news release. “This is a project about healing.”

The new and improved lookout will be built using sustainable and fire-resistant materials but will still have its original feel, said Siskiyou Mountain Club executive director Gabriel Howe. He added the project includes funding to restore a network of trails in and around the lookout, "bringing the area back to life and reimagining the area's recreational opportunities," he said.

The group said they're looking for project sponsors, as well as volunteers and partner groups to help haul supplies and assist with tasks such as pre-finishing material. Email gabe@siskiyoumountainclub.org or call 458-254-0657 to participate.

Emma Logan is an outdoors journalism intern for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at elogan@salem.gannett.com or on X @emmmalogan

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon fire lookout to be rebuilt after 2020 Labor Day wildfire