Popular Indiana State Fair & Corteva Agriscience program to return

Mar. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience have unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 Featured Farmers that will be honored at this year's Indiana State Fair.

In its ninth year, this program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat. These 15 farm operations represent a variety of regions through the state, showcasing different agricultural products and stories throughout the 15-day State Fair, August 2 to 18 (closed Mondays).

"Our mission at the Indiana State Fair is rooted in agriculture and connecting our fairgoers to the farmers feeding the world. We are proud of our Featured Farmer program and excited to unveil our 2024 honorees," said Cindy Hoye, executive director, Indiana State Fair Commission. "These farmers have incredible stories to tell, and we are grateful to celebrate them with our partners at Corteva Agriscience."

Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the Fair, in addition to many other opportunities to talk with that day's Featured Farm family and learn about their family operation. To learn more about the farmers, visit IndianaStateFair.com.

"The Indiana State Fair is the perfect place for fairgoers who are also consumers to meet Indiana farmers from across the state who dedicate their lives to feeding all of us. We are pleased to once again make this connection happen through the Featured Farmers program which is in its ninth year. At Corteva Agriscience, we are committed to enriching lives and helping farmers succeed," said Heidi Spahn, Corporate and Community Investment Leader, Corteva Agriscience.

Here is the complete list of featured farmers, farm products and their home counties:

Friday, August 2 — Scarborough Farms (Soybeans), Laporte County

Saturday, August 3 — Paschen Farms Inc. (Pork), Cass County

Sunday, August 4 — Howe Farms (Beef, Pork, Hops), Lake County

Tuesday, August 6 — Lueken Dairy Farm (Dairy), Dubois County

Wednesday, August 7 — Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock (Beef Cattle, Goats, Sheep, Rabbits), Owen County

Thursday, August 8 — Union Go Dairy (Dairy), Randolph County

Friday, August 9 — Blue Yonder Organic Farm (Organic Certified Farm Fresh Products), Hendricks County

Saturday, August 10 — Kirk Hoffman & Family Farms (Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Forage Production, Maple Syrup), Whitley County

Sunday, August 11 — Fair Farms and Produce (Farm Fresh Produce), Hancock County

Tuesday, August 13 — Advanced Resources Inc. (Seed Corn, Seed Beans), Wabash County

Wednesday, August 14 — DDH Farms (Corn, Soybeans), Randolph County

Thursday, August 15 — Winzerwald Winery (grapes, wine), Perry County

Friday, August 16 — Tree City Bee Company (Honey Drink, Honey, Bees), Decatur County

Saturday, August 17 — Everett Farms and Seed (Corn), Boone County

Sunday, August 18 — 550 Wagyu (Beef), Tippecanoe County

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges.

Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come.

More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Information provided — Information provided