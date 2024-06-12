Popular Hunting Island boat ramp reopens after 3-month closure. But $91K fix is temporary

After moments of state-level political intervention and three months of the use of big construction machines, the hastily shuttered Russ Point Boat Landing is roaring back to life this week, even if the popular ocean access point may be living on borrowed time.

The state Department of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism riled up boaters in March when a surprising sign went up announcing it was closing the the popular Russ Point Boat Landing on Hunting Island.

Located on the Fripp Inlet, the barrier island boat launch is the area’s closest to the ocean and provides an easy entry point between Fripp and Hunting islands and backside access to a chain of barrier islands including Prichards, St. Phillips and Bay Point.

Russ Point Boat Landing reopened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

But as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Russ Point is back in business and open to the public after a three-month closure, said Sam Queen, an SCPRT spokesperson.

Beaufort-based O’Quinn Marine Construction has completed stabilization work on the road leading to the boat ramp and the parking lot. The job cost $91,000. The work included repairing washed out area of the boat landing and parking area and the placement of new riprap along the shoreline. Riprap is loose stone used to form a foundation and in this case it’s designed to maintain the structure and safety of the roadway.

“We are very grateful to the legislative leaders who helped move this important project along quickly and to our visitors for their patience and support throughout this process,” Queen said.

Over the past few days, the Beaufort County Public Works Department and Lady’s Island Fire Department also assisted with removing silt and sand deposits that accumulated during the temporary closure to help SCPRT with the reopening, Queen said.

A sign went up on March 16 announcing the ramp would close April 1. The abrupt announcement and closure came as a surprise to the public and state lawmakers complained to the SCPRT, which said erosion was washing out the road and the parking lot at the boat ramp making it unsafe. The department reversed course after hearing from state lawmakers.

But Queen said the $91,000 fix is a temporary solution to the erosion problem. Local lawmakers are now seeking additional funding in the state budget, which is being debated now, to cover the cost of a more permanent solution, she said.

