Popular hangout, Beach Barracuda’s Grill, closes in Virginia Beach

Phyllis “Teet” Waddell experienced the highs and lows that go along with restaurant ownership.

She made the tough decision to close Beach Barracuda’s Grill near the Dam Neck area of Virginia Beach on May 24.

“Our closing affected so many people — my staff, the bands and the vendors,” she said. “It’s a big pyramid of people that it trickles down to.”

The family-owned and -operated restaurant was formerly the home of Big Woody’s Bar & Grill that Waddell’s husband, Steve Beckwith, and a partner owned along with two other locations. When they decided to sell the spot at 1479 General Booth Blvd. after six years, Waddell stepped in to make it her own in October 2022.

Waddell’s daughter, Keelee Cotterell, helped her mother run it, and Beach Barracuda’s Grill quickly became a popular spot.

Waddell said they did a bit of painting and redecorating, but only closed for four days between the new ownership and rebranding. The roughly 15 to 20 employees became like family.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant featured live local bands. It also had trivia, open mic and karaoke nights.

“We found our own niche and it became a really cool place with an easygoing vibe,” she said. “I was really proud of what we had become over the last two years.”

But Waddell said she struggled with the building’s upkeep, including faulty air conditioning and leaks. Waddell said the landlord wanted her to sign a long-term lease of three to five years instead of continuing on the month-to-month lease in place. He also planned to raise the rent, she said. Since no incentives or improvements to the building were on the table, Waddell said an agreement could not be reached.

Landlord Maurizio Volo, who owns Gino’s Pizzeria by Maurizio in the same shopping center, disputed Waddell’s claims and said the building is in fine working order and he had not intended to raise the rent. He said he has since rented the space out.

The new tenant will most likely open a sports bar within the next month, Volo said.

As for Waddell, she prides herself on the fact that all of the employees — although they were aware of the impending closure — stayed right up until the final day.

“It was very touching,” she said.

Equally touching were the comments from patrons on the business’s Facebook page thanking the restaurant for fun nights and great memories while expressing sadness for the closure.

Waddell isn’t sure she’s ready to hang up her restaurant hat just yet. She said she may open another joint in the future.

“I really enjoyed the community that we were a part of,” Waddell said. “It gets in your blood. It’s a lifestyle.”

