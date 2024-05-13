Dirty surfaces, bugs present among reasons these South MS restaurants fail inspections

State health inspectors gave four kitchens in South Mississippi a C for critical violations so far in May, one twice when it failed again during a follow-up inspection.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if all violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

Those cited are:

Hardees at 1102 Memorial Blvd., Picayune was inspected May 9 for a permit renewal. It was cited for:

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized

▪ Toxic substance not properly identified, stored and used

▪ Insects, rodents or animals present

This is the only C dating back to 2007.

Mizu at 11515 U.S. 49, Gulfport was inspected May 1 for a permit. It was cited for:

▪ No certified manager (repeat)

▪ Last inspection report not posted

▪ Improper cold holding temperatures

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Proper cooling time and temperatures

▪ Food separated and protected

This was the second C dating back to 2016. The prior C was in November.

Subway at 1580 Industrial Park Drive in Wiggins was inspected May 4 for a permit renewal. It was cited for:

▪ No certified manager

▪ Last inspection permit not posted

The restaurant received another C during a follow-up inspection on May 10 for:

▪ Sewage waster water not properly disposed

▪ Last inspection permit not posted

These were the only Cs dating back to 2012.

Holiday Inn at 9515 U.S. 49 in Gulfport had a scheduled inspection May 9. It was cited for:

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized (repeat offense)

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible (repeat)

Corrected during the inspection was: Proper date marking and disposition

This was the first C dating back to 2008.

So far in May, 105 kitchens in South Mississippi scored an A with no violations and 10 a B when violations were corrected during the inspection.