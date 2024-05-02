Popular fast-food chain to offer alcohol alongside burgers and shakes at planned Henrietta location

Construction of western New York’s first stand-alone Shake Shack at 245 Clay Road at the corner of Jefferson Road in Henrietta appears to be going full speed ahead. But there’s been a slight change of plans.

In addition to burgers, fries and other fast-food fare, the restaurant wants to serve beer and wine to adults. Last month, the Henrietta Town Board agreed to modify Shake Shack’s special-use permit, originally OK'd in February 2023, to allow it.

The company still has to get a liquor license from New York State Liquor Authority, and it isn’t clear where Shake Shack is in that process. The authority checks for local approval before issuing licenses.

The beverages will be served in individual bottles and cans rather than on draft, Henrietta town Supervisor Stephen Schultz said.

Alcoholic drinks could be sold as part of a takeout order, he said, but by law containers can't be opened until the customer has reached his destination.

A rendering of the Shake Shack coming to Henrietta. Recently, the town gave its OK for the burger restaurant to serve beer and wine to adults.

Some people at the meeting where the permit revision was granted suggested the arrangement condones drinking and driving.

But, “For as long as I can remember, you could go to Wegmans, grab a six-pack from their beer cooler and food from their deli area and jump in your car,” Schultz said. “There is no additional protection against drinking and driving in that scenario, and in fact, you don’t even need to buy the food at Wegmans, you can just buy the six-pack or wine coolers, etc. At a liquor store, you can buy any liquor and then what do you do? You get in your car.”

An example of grounds for voting down such a request include an establishment being close to a residential area. The Shake Shack site isn't — it's in an area zoned industrial.

The revised permit also allows the Henrietta Shake Shack to host live and DJ music.

It has no immediate plans to do so, Schultz said. The company just wants to keep that option open.

A company spokesperson could not provide an opening date or even ballpark estimate of an opening date — "not until we get closer to finalizing the build,” she said.

In its original application, Shake Shack detailed plans to demolish a vacant Denny’s and put up a 3,500-square-foot restaurant with sit-down, takeout and drive-thru service and outdoor seating.

Proposed hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Shake Shack began in 2001 as a hot dog cart near New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Three years later it evolved into a burger kiosk, developed a cult-like following and has grown to more than 400 locations worldwide.

The chain is best known for its burgers, but the menu also includes chicken sandwiches and bites, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, lemonade and iced tea.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shake Shack restaurant to serve alcohol at its Henrietta NY location