Popular East Coast chain restaurant opens along highway in new Fresno-area development

A popular Florida chain restaurant has opened in the Fresno area, offering delicious, hot-off-the-grill options that are hard to find at other sandwich shops.

It’s the first Jon Smith Subs in Fresno County, located at the intersection of McCall Avenue and Highway 180 just east of Fresno and north of Sanger.

“A lot of the sandwiches on the menu are hot off the grill and their ingredients are fresh,” owner Andy Singh said. “Nothing’s microwaved. You can taste the difference.”

Want a classic Cuban, which is made of smoked ham, mojo pork, pickles, Swiss cheese, mayo and yellow mustard?

Ever tried “The Gator,” which combines steak, chicken, smoked sausage, onions, bacon bits, provolone and “swamp sauce?”

Those are just some of the unique sandwiches on the Jon Smith Subs menu, designed in part to highlight the flavors and foods of the Florida culture.

There are some more traditional hot sandwiches like a Reuben or a cheesesteak, as well as deli classics filled with cold-cut meats like roast beef and turkey breast.

“I won’t eat at Subway anymore — the sandwiches here are way better,” customer John Capriola said. “The bread, once you try it, it’s like ‘Wow.’ This place is just not the same as other places that sell sandwiches.

“It’s better.”

Singh co-owns the Jon Smith Subs location along with Kamal Kaur and said they got the idea of bringing a different type of sandwich to the central San Joaquin Valley after randomly eating at a Jon Smith Subs during a family trip to Las Vegas.

Singh was so impressed by his sandwich, he soon after contacted the chain’s corporate headquarters in Palm Beach, Fla., to bring a Jon Smith Subs to the Fresno area.

The Jon Smith Subs is part of the Loma Vista Market area, which was built two years ago. Though similar in name, this is not part of Clovis’ new commercial development near Leonard and Shaw avenues called Loma Vista Marketplace.

The Loma Vista Market, which is referred to on Google as Loma Vista Travel Plaza, includes a gas station, convenience store and eventually a sports bar/pool hall, according to Singh.

“We’re at the gateway to Sanger, Parlier, Orange Cove,” said Singh, who owns the entire Loma Vista Market.

This Jon Smith Subs is open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

