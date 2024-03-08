How popular was early voting in Ottawa County?

OTTAWA COUNTY — Last month, Michigan voters were given nine days to cast their ballots in-person prior to election day. A small percentage of Ottawa County residents took advantage.

An amendment to the state's constitution, approved by voters in November 2022, requires nine days of early voting for all elections involving state or federal races. The presidential primary on Feb. 27 was the first election affected by the new requirements.

In Ottawa County, all municipalities and the county itself partnered to provide four central sites for early voting. The collaborative effort was intended to save money by sharing costs and staff. More than 1,500 residents took advantage of early voting opportunities — some, indeed, were the first voters in the state — but that represents a small portion of those who voted in the election.

A total of 1,553 county voters cast their ballots early. That's about 2.5% of the 62,890 votes cast across the county.

The clerk’s office also provided a breakdown of votes per location, showing the sites in the southern half of the county were more popular.

The most popular site was the southeast location at Georgetown Township Hall, which drew 581 voters. It averaged 64.6 voters per day. A southwest location at the MDHHS Building in Holland Township drew 491 voters, an average of 54.6 per day.

At the county’s northwest location, Grand Haven Township Hall, 336 voters took advantage of early voting, an average of 37.3 per day. The least used site was in the northwest portion of the county at Polkton Township Hall. It drew 145 voters, an average of 16.1 per day.

Early voting won't be available during the upcoming May 7 election, as no state or federal races are included on the ballot. Local issues include the recall election between District 2 Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel and Democrat Chris Kleinjans — plus operating millage renewals for West Ottawa and Zeeland Public Schools.

The next election with early voting available will take place Aug. 6.

