Popular convenience store known for fried chicken plans 2 new sites in busy Midlands areas

A popular South Carolina convenience store chain is planning a couple new stores in the Lexington area.

Spinx, which was founded in Greenville more than 50 years ago and has stores across the state, has plans for two sites in western Lexington County. One is in the 4300 block of Augusta Highway near Priceville Road in Gilbert. The other is in the 700 block of U.S. 378, just east of Charter Oak Road.

There are large signs posted at both sites that read “Future Site of Spinx — Fresh Food-Car Wash.” Each sign shows an artist rendering of a Spinx store.

The site along Augusta Highway is about 4 miles north of Gilbert High School, while the site on U.S. 378 near Charter Oak Road is about a quarter-mile east of the Hendrix Crossing shopping center that includes a Publix.

Opening dates for the Spinx stores have not been publicly announced. Construction has not begun at either site.

Spinx was founded by Stewart Spinks in 1972 in Greenville, according to the company’s website. The chain has evolved from simple gas stations to larger convenience stores that are known for their kitchens that include fried chicken. The company has locations across South Carolina, including several in Columbia and a store in Irmo.

A sign announces a Spinx is coming along U.S. 378 in Lexington County, not far from Charter Oak Road.