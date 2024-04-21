Popular coffee shop set to open back up under new leadership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular coffee shop on Buffalo’s west side is set to open back up under new leadership.

Remedy House closed in February after facing a number of challenges, including financial struggles. Brent Martone is brewing new life into the shop/.

“I love working here. I’ve lived in this neighborhood a long time. I’ve worked here making things that I’m proud of for a long time with people who work as hard as I do,” Martone said. “Create a space for the community to gather.”

The business shut down almost two months ago following a history of challenges. Former employees claim the previous ownership mismanaged the business and provided unsafe working conditions. Those are part of the reasons why employees unionized forming remedy house workers united.

“Throughout the year we had experienced, as a staff, number of people experiencing bounced checks, and a lot of financial problems that got in the way of fixing structural and safety problems,” said Danny Gray, a shift leader and union steward. “And over the last couple months toward the end of February and March none of us were being paid.”

Martone worked at remedy house for five years. Not wanting to see this place closed for good, Martone, along with a business partner, took over the lease.

“I’ve done everything from dishwasher to server to bartender, cook, you name it, I’ve done it,” Martone said. ” “I don’t plan on that changing, I just plan on being here and doing the thing I’ve always done. Solving problems and making things that I’m proud of.”

Soon, his former coworkers will soon be his employees. Almost every worker under the former ownership is returning back to work at the coffee shop.

“I think it’s a testament to their character and who they are as workers that they’re willing to give me a shot. Willing to stick by this place and do the work that we’re all so proud to do,” Martone said. “It’s not lost on me. I could not imagine walking into this without the team of people that we had before.”

“I’m excited,” Gray said. “I know the rest of the team is excited too. We’re looking forward to getting back to work and we have faith Brent and the new ownership is going to take the place in the right direction.”

An official date for the reopening was pushed back, but Martone says he’s working hard to open Remedy House soon.

