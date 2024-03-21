Popular clothing retailer is opening at Raleigh’s North Hills shopping center

A popular clothing and lifestyle brand is opening its first North Carolina location in the North Hills shopping center in Raleigh.

Johnnie-O, a premium clothing and lifestyle brand with West Coast roots, offers classic polo shirts and tailored button-downs, as well as “innovative performance wear,” said a news release from Kane Realty, owner of the ever-expanding North Raleigh development.

The retailer specializes in a “casual yet sophisticated aesthetic” that works in a variety of settings — from the office to special events. The logo emblazoned on many johnnie-O’s items is a silhouette of a man standing beside a surfboard.

Johnnie-O specializes in clothing for men and boys, but this month launched its first women’s capsule collection, which is sold exclusively online (johnnie-o.com) and in select johnnie-O retail stores, including the North Hills store.

Some special regional NC merchandise will also be sold at the North Hills store, including college sports team offerings — UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State, UNC Charlotte, Appalachian State, NC A&T, ECU and others (sorry, no Duke). MLB and NHL (including Carolina Hurricanes) clothing also is available.

Raleigh is home to johnnie-O’s East Coast headquarters, johnnie-O CEO John Collins said in the release from Kane. Most of the company’s product, design and sales teams are based here, he said. (The company uses a lower-case “j” in its branding.)

The West Coast clothing and lifestyle brand johnnie-O’s will open a retail store in Raleigh’s North Hills shopping center in summer 2024.

“Our johnnie-O employees and partners have spent many nights conversing at one of the many North Hills restaurants and frequently visit the hotels and other businesses in the area,” said Collins. “Raleigh has already welcomed us with open arms, and we can’t wait to offer the community the opportunity to shop johnnie-O in-store this summer.”

The store will be in the space next to Anthropologie in the Main District (near the movie theater), and the opening date is expected to be this summer.

