Popular Chicago pizza restaurant suddenly closes one of its Fort Myers locations

Rosati's at the Shops at Jamaica Bay was one of the chain's two Fort Myers locations.

Lee County lost one of its Rosati’s locations when the popular sports pub on South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers suddenly closed Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce we have to close our business,” a post late Friday morning on the restaurant’s Facebook read. “We were informed Thursday that we lost our lease.”

Just south of 6 Mile Cypress Parkway, it’s been a staple on the north end of the 21,000-plus square-foot Shops at Jamaica Bay for almost a decade.

A sign posted on Rosati's door at the Shops at Jamaica Bay in Fort Myers announces its sudden closing on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Two other Lee County locations remain open, including one just six miles away on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, west of I-75. Another Rosati’s sports pub is about eight miles south on Tamiami Trail in Estero. Naples also has Rosati’s at 818 Neapolitan Way.

Rosati’s bills itself as having Chicago’s greatest thin-crust pizza since 1964.

It’s also known for its Chicago famous deep-dish pizza, wings, pastas and sandwiches, including Italian beef and sausage.

One of the first pizzerias in Chicago, it began franchising in 1978. Today it has nearly 200 locations in 21 states from Maryland to California and Illinois to Florida.

“We greatly enjoyed serving you over the past 9 years!” the post concluded. “Thank you!”

Go to myrosatis.com for more information on Rosati's.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Rosati's on S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers suddenly closes its doors