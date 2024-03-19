Popular chain restaurant gets ‘B’ grade for dirty practices: Triangle sanitation (3/19)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of March 13-19.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 86 restaurant inspections were completed March 13-19.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Popeyes #11025 (3699 New Bern Ave. in Raleigh) received a score of 86.5% during an inspection on March 15.

The restaurant was in violation of 18 standards. Of these, eight were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding most of the dishes stored as clean had flour and food debris on them, as well as an employee getting ice from the ice machine with dirty hands. An employee was also pushing down ice in the lobby’s ice dispenser with their bare hands, and cheese was found being held nearly 20 degrees over its required temperature.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 92.5% in August 2023 and 94% in February 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 14 restaurant inspections were completed March 13-19.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 21 restaurant inspections were completed March 13-19.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 18 restaurant inspections were completed March 13-19.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that seven restaurant inspections were completed March 13-19.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

We’ll soon see hummingbirds in NC. Here’s when to put out your feeders & how to attract them

NC has an official state butterfly. Here’s how to ID it and attract it to your yard