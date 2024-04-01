Popular breakfast, brunch chain opening four new Lexington restaurant locations

Wild Eggs, a popular contemporary breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain in the region, announced it will open four new restaurants in Lexington in the future, according to a press release.

The restaurant said it was “egg-cited” to announce the significant expansion in the press release. Specific locations for the new restaurants have yet to be released but the first new restaurant is scheduled to open in August or September, with the other three restaurants opening shortly afterwards.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion alongside Travis (Hall),” said Andy Abbajay, CEO of Wild Eggs, in the press release. “His unwavering dedication and belief in our brand have been instrumental in our growth, and we are confident that these new locations will further solidify our presence in the Lexington community.”

Wild Eggs agreed to a new four-restaurant deal with Hall, a Wild Eggs franchisee who has worked with the company for 11 years, according to the press release. The restaurant described the expansion as pivotal moment as it evolves under new leadership and direction.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of this expansion with Wild Eggs,” Hall said in the press release. “Our decision to expand our presence with four new locations in Lexington reflects our confidence in the direction and leadership of the company.”

Wild Eggs Lexington locations

There are currently 15 Wild Eggs locations in three states, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. Kentucky has the most restaurants with eight locations.

Less than a year ago Wild Eggs decided to target eight states, including Kentucky, for potential expansion. The other seven states are Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

There are already two Wild Eggs restaurants in Lexington: One on Justice Drive in Hamburg and another on Palomar Centre Drive in Palomar.

The new restaurants will be positioned in and around Lexington in an effort to make it easier for customers to visit, the press release said.

“We’re excited to bring the exceptional experience of Wild Eggs to even more patrons in Kentucky,” Hall said in the press release.

Wild Eggs is headquartered in Louisville and was founded in 2007, according to the press release. In January 2023 the chain was acquired by a private equity fund.

