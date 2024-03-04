Popular bagel shop chain just opened a second Sacramento-area location. This is where

Big Apple Bagels — a popular chain of bakeries and cafes headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois — has opened another Sacramento-area location.

According to the company’s social media, Big Apple Bagels’ Folsom location opened Feb. 26 in Commonwealth Square near Raley’s.

While most of the the company’s locations are in the Midwest, Big Apple Bagels opened its first Sacramento-area spot in El Dorado Hills back in June 2015.

“Big Apple Bagels is made-from-scratch bagels,” Scott Walters, owner of the chain’s Folsom franchise location, told The Sacramento Bee in 2023.

“Everything in the store that we provide, we either make it on site, or we prepare it on site,” he said. “Everything is done (here). They have no day-old anything.”

Where is new Folsom bagel shop located?

Folsom’s Big Apple Bagels is at 711 East Bidwell St.

According to Yelp, the bagel shop is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

What’s on the menu at Big Apple Bagels?

Big Apple Bagels on Francsico Drive in El Dorado Hills photographed on March 15, 2023. The Illinois-based company plans on expanding to Folsom’s Commonwealth Square later this year.

The Folsom restaurant offers a wide-ranging menu including bagels, pastries, sandwiches and coffee.

Here are a few select items and their prices — excluding sales tax, according to the business’ website:

Breakfast B.L.T. - $8.49

Breakfast Ranchero - $7.99

Bagel - $2.25

Bagel and cream cheese - $4.25

Jumbo muffin - $4

Mini muffin - $1

Turkey Club - $10.25

Big Apple Club - $10.25

Brewed coffee - $2.75

Cold brew - $3.75

