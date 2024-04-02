Popular Ale-8 flavor is back for a limited time. Here’s where to buy it.

Ale-8-One has brought back one of its popular, special flavors and it’s only expected to last for roughly a month.

Last week, the long-time Kentucky soda maker based in Winchester, Ale-8-One, announced that its peach flavored soda will return for a limited time this spring season. Peach Ale-8 hit the shelves Monday and are on sale subject to availability in stores across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.

People can check the soda company’s website to see where to buy and which stores are selling Peach Ale-8.

“It tastes like a ripe-and-ready juicy Peach,” said Kevin Price, chief marketing officer for Ale-8-One. “It’s a blend of yellow and white peach flavors pepped up with our proprietary ginger. We’d like to leave the rest to the imagination of everyone that’s lucky enough to get their hands on one.”

This is the second spring in a row Ale-8-One sold its peach-flavored soda after it debuted in 2023. Price said Peach Ale-8 sold out earlier than projected last year and heard public’s demand for it to return.

“The fan reaction coupled with a firm belief that the flavor is “Wainscott Worthy” is why we felt it needed a repeat appearance,” Price said in an email to the Herald-Leader.

Price said he expects the Peach Ale-8 supply to be sold out near Winchester within a few weeks after launch. He expects the supply outside the region to last roughly the entire month of April but guesses it’ll be hard to find anywhere by the first two weeks of May.

Ale-8-One has previously featured special limited edition flavors of cherry, blackberry, orange cream and the company’s founding flavor, Roxa Kola.

Cherry and orange cream are now a part of Ale-8-One’s regular production line, along with the original Ale-8-One, Ale-8 Zero Sugar, Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar, Heritage Ale-8 and Caffeine Free Ale-8 Zero Sugar.

