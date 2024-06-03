Poppi prebiotic soda isn't as healthy as it claims, lawsuit alleges

Poppi prebiotic soda is not as "gut healthy" as the trendy beverage's maker would lead you to believe, according to a lawsuit.

Filed Wednesday on behalf of San Francisco resident Kristin Cobbs, the class action claims the popular drinks do not contain enough prebiotic fiber to cause meaningful health benefits from consuming just one can.

One would have to drink more than four Poppi sodas in a day to realize any of the product's touted claims, yet the drink's "high sugar content would offset most, if not all, of these purported gut health benefits," stated the suit filed in the Northern District of California.

"We are proud of the Poppi brand and stand behind our products," a spokesperson for Austin-based VNGR Beverage, which makes and distributes the products, told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement. "We believe the lawsuit is baseless, and we will vigorously defend against these allegations."

According to Poppi's website, the drinks contain agave inulin, apple cider vinegar and fruit juice.

Agave inulin is a form of naturally soluble fiber that functions as a prebiotic, but consuming too much of it can cause "adverse health results," including gas, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea and liver damage, the suit states.

Founded in 2016 as a healthy alternative to traditional sodas, the Poppi soda increased in popularity after an investment from "Shark Tank," a reality television show that gives entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas.

