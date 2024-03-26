Popeyes celebrates grand opening today in Huber Heights

Mar. 26—The Dayton area's newest Popeyes at 7666 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights is celebrating its grand opening from 10:30 a.m. to noon today.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting, check presentation to Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz of The Munoz Foundation and photo opportunities with Poppy, the Popeyes chicken mascot, said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company.

Gilligan Company, the franchisee of the restaurant, also operates the Huber Heights Dunkin.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans. The fast-food chain was once a Dayton area mainstay with multiple locations in the early 1980s. When those closed, the region went without a Popeyes for several years. Gilligan Company led the chain's Miami Valley resurgence when it acquired the Harrison Twp. and Springfield Popeyes locations in 2016.

Gilligan Company owns a total of 34 Popeyes Louisiana Chicken locations in the Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets. A Popeyes restaurant recently opened at 6242 Wilmington Pike near Miami Valley Hospital South in Sugarcreek Twp. The franchisee has plans to open another Popeyes restaurant in Xenia at 2028 W. Main St. in late April.