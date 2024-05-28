Pope used offensive slur for gay men during discussion with bishops

Pope Francis used an offensive slur for gay men in a closed-door discussion with Italian bishops last week, two sources who were in the room told NBC News.

The pontiff’s use of the derogatory term, first reported by Italian media, led the Vatican to apologize Tuesday “to those who were offended.”

The reported comment came at an assembly of bishops held behind closed doors on May 20. The group was discussing the issue of admitting homosexual men into seminaries when Francis used an Italian term that represents a vulgar way to refer to a gay person, the sources said.

Francis reiterated that gay men should not be allowed to train in seminaries as priests, according to Italian media, which said that his use of the slur left some in the audience surprised given the pope’s track record of a more welcoming approach toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The Vatican responded to the reports on Tuesday, saying that the pope was “aware of articles that recently came out about a conversation, behind closed doors, with the bishops.”

“As he has had the opportunity to state on several occasions, ‘In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone,’” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term, reported by others,” Bruni added.

The political gossip website Dagospia appears to have been the first to report on the alleged incident, citing multiple “shocked” bishops who took part in the bishop conference.

One of Italy’s largest newspapers, Corriere della Sera, quoted several unnamed bishops suggesting that the pope may not have been aware of how offensive the word is in Italian.

Vatican veteran reporter and author Gerry O’Connell also suggested that the pope’s remark was “a gaffe on the part of the pope, rather than a slur,” as a nonnative Italian speaker.

The alleged comment came as a surprise to many as Francis, 87, is known for having more liberal views than many of his predecessors when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as on other issues such as the role of women in the Catholic Church and the environment.

Last December, he formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples because people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

In August, he also said that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules.

Francis set the tone at the beginning of his papacy in 2013 when he made an off-the-cuff remark to reporters that won over many critics who had dismissed the church as close-minded. “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge him?” he said.

An instruction issued by the Vatican under Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict, in 2005 ruled that those who “practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called gay culture” cannot be admitted into the seminary or holy orders.

