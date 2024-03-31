Pope issues Easter Sunday call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pope Francis pictured during the Holy Mass on Easter Sunday at the St. Peter's Square. Domenico Cippitelli/LPS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pope Francis issued an urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for an exchange of prisoners in the war in Ukraine during his traditional Easter Sunday address.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on 7 October last and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," the pope said.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, he called for respect for the principles of international law and expressed the hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In a general call for world peace, Francis mentioned conflicts along the Israel-Lebanon border, between Armenia and Azerbaijan and noted continuing fighting in many parts of Africa.