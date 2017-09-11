Pope Francis says Trump wouldn't end DACA if he was truly pro-life

Pope Francis waves to the crowd while arriving for a holy mass at Simon Bolivar park in Bogota, Colombia: Reuters

Pope Francis has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to end protections for childhood immigrants, saying that a true pro-life politician would not separate children from their families.

Mr Trump announced last week that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme in six months, unless congress passed it into law. The programme provides work permits and temporary protection from deportation to undocumented US immigrants who arrived under the age of 16.

“I hope he rethinks it a bit,” the Pope said of the decision to end DACA. “because I’ve heard the President of the United States speak; he presents himself as a man who is pro-life, a good pro-lifer.”

His Holiness went on to say that a true pro-life politician would respect the importance of family unity.

“To take away young people from their families is not something that bears fruit, neither for the young people nor for their families," he said, according to Reuters.

An estimated 800,000 young people will be put at risk for deportation if DACA is repealed. Most were brought to the US by family members, and many do not remember life in their home countries.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Mr Trump’s announcement drew criticism from everyone from Barack Obama, who put the policy in place, to John McCain, a Republican senator from the President’s own party.

“I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know,” Mr McCain.

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops also denounced Mr Trump’s decision, saying it caused "unnecessary fear for Daca youth and their families."

Pope Francis, speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on Sunday, warned against dashing the hopes of young people, saying it can make them feel “exploited” and lead to drug and alcohol abuse.

His Holiness has previously criticised Mr Trump’s immigration policy, calling his plan to build a wall between US and Mexico “not Christian”.

Asked about Italy's decision to stop migrant departures from Libya, however, the Pope said refugee flows must be managed with “prudence,” and with an eye toward the number of immigrants who can be successfully resettled.

"I have the impression that [the Italian government] is doing all it can with humanitarian care to also resolve the problem it cannot take on," he said on Sunday.