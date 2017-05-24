    Pope Francis met President Trump and looked insanely psyched about it

    Max Knoblauch

    Photos from the highly anticipated 28-minute meeting between President Trump and Pope Francis at the Vatican have been released and from the way the Pope is looking, things went about 27 minutes and 55 seconds too long. 

    The image of a beaming Trump and straight-faced Pope have the internet in a frenzy, taking swings at what could possibly be going on in the Pope's head.

    SEE ALSO: 8 executive orders Trump would sign if an aide forwarded him chain letters from my grandmother

    The White House has not yet revealed what the president and Pope discussed during their meeting, but the two men have been at odds for over a year.

    During the presidential campaign and throughout Trump's first months in office, Pope Francis spoke out against policies championed by the administration. In February 2016, Trump referred to the Pope as "disgraceful" following comments in which Francis claimed building walls was "not christian."

    Maybe that's what this is about, then.

    Whatever the case, the internet is having a field day with Upset Pope™.

    Regular Pope But He's Upset, coming next fall to HBO.